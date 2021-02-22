Rajamahendravaram: Telugu has history of thousands of years says ISRO scientist K Satyanarayana Murthi

Rajamahendravaram: Indian Space Research Organisation senior scientist K Satyanarayana Murthi has underlined the need to protect Telugu language and it is the duty of every Telugu man to take it as a responsibility.

Participating in International Mother Tongue Day celebrations held at Siddi Degree College here on Monday, he said Telugu language has hoary past and history of thousands of years.

All languages can be learnt easily, if mother tongue is known well. Parents should tell to their children about the greatness of Telugu language, he said. Persons should not forget their mother tongue even after reaching higher positions in their life.

YSRCP central governing board member Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi said some opinions can be easily conveyed in mother tongue only and everyone should become master in their mother tongue.

If not, Telugu language alphabet can be seen in museum only.

Siddi Degree College Telugu language lecturer Emani Satyanarayana said Telugu was compared with mother which shows its greatness.

SKVT College Telugu lecturer Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao said Telugu has been in existence from first century BC and also it was in first century of Amaravati inscriptions. Moreover, in first century of BC, there was some matter in Aytareya Brahmanam and Sathapadhi also, he added.

It is the time to everyone to come together to protect Telugu language, he averred.

Siddi Degree College chairman Rudra presided over the programme. Telugu Saraswatha Parishad and the college jointly organised the programme.