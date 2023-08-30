Rajamahendravaram: ‘Telugu Language Day’ observed

Rajamahendravaram: ‘Telugu Language Day’ was observed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Panthulu under the chairmanship of the Director of Aditya Education Institutions SP Gangi Reddy in Aditya Degree College on Tuesday.

Along with Gangi Reddy, Principal of Aditya College Ch Phani Kumar, faculty members Dr GVS Nageswara Rao, Dr Bh V Rama Devi, L Venkateswara Rao, M Aruna Kumar, R Tatarao and others paid tributes to Gidugu Ramamurthy. Retired Magistrate and poet SR Prithvi took part in the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the students to keep the Telugu language and our culture alive. The assembly started with the Kuchipudi dance of Neeharika. Burrakatha, folk dances, and dramas on the glory of Telugu colloquial language were performed.

Alumni DS Sivanand spoke on the importance of the mother tongue and prizes were distributed to 70 students, who excelled in various competitions.