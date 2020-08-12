Rajamahendravaram: Tourist activity set to resume

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is taking steps to reboot tourism after lockdowns by reopening tourist spots and boating activity from August 15.

The APTDC suspended its operations from March this year because of Covid-19 pandemic resulting in a revenue loss to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

Boating on River Godavari at Rajamahendravaram, houseboat operations in River Vasista at Dindi, etc., will begin along with opening of Haritha Coconut Resorts in Dindi village which has 32 rooms. The resorts were closed in March following declaration of lockout.

The resorts in Maredumilli in the agency area will also be opened for tourists under eco-tourism.

The corporation is also trying to start temple tourism in the district connecting various ancient temples.

According to an APTDC official, no decision has been taken on cruise to picturesque Papi Hills, as departments of ports has to issue licences to private tourist boat operators. The cruise was stopped a year ago in the wake of boat tragedy at Kachhuluru village near Devipatnam in Godavari.

"Tourist boat drivers of APTDC are well-trained and have licences. But, the private tourist boat drivers are asking for temporary licences for three months to operate boats to Papikondalu which has been in pending," the APTDC officials said.