Rajamahendravaram: Tourist PS inaugurated at Pushkar Ghat

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): A special police station has been set up at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram as part of tourist police stations established in 20 tourist areas across the State.

Pushkar Ghat is a must-visit place for tourists coming to Rajahmundry. About 3,000 people visit on normal days and about 5,000 people come for Godavari baths and Godavari aarti on holidays. Every year more than three lakh devotees take holy bath on Shivaratri day. Hence, the government has set up a tourist police station in this area for the protection of devotees and tourists, the officials informed.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had virtually launched the tourist police services at Pushkar Ghat from Tadepalli on Tuesday. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and DGP Rajendranath Reddy participated in the programme. At the same time, district in-charge SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy unveiled the tourist police station stone plaque at Pushkar Ghat here. Terming establishment of tourist police stations as a big step in terms of security of tourists and pilgrims, he asked the devotees, who takes holy bath in Godavari river and tourists, who visit the district, can avail the services of tourist police, he said.

Devotees can call 9121101112 to avail these services and the facility will be available 24 hours, he added.

Additional SP (Law & Order) M Rajani, Central Zone DSP JV Santosh, Three Town police station CI G Madhubabu, One Town CI S Lakshmana Rao, Prakasam Nagar CI Pawan Kumar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.