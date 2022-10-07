Rajamahendravaram: Training offers opportunity for correcting mistakes

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Rajahmundry Circle Chief Conservator of Forests S Saravanan said that the training period is a good opportunity for every employee to correct mistakes and adopt good practices. He inaugurated the 6-month training programme for sixth-batch forest section officers and ninth-batch forest beat officers at the State Forest Academy on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting on this occasion, he advised the trainees to practice discipline and good behaviour and wished them to become successful by applying the knowledge learned and acquired in the training.

Academy Senior Faculty T Chakrapani, who presided over the meeting, said that the field staff should take advantage of the training provided by the academy with high standards. Course Directors NV Sivarama Prasad and T Srinivasa Rao explained the rules to be followed during training in the academy.

ACF MV Prasada Rao said that this six-month training will provide the skills and knowledge to carry out forest conservation duties scientifically.

More than 50 field-level forest employees from different districts across the State attended this training. Hostel warden ACF AV Ramana Murthy and guest faculty member P Uday Shankar spoke.

Superintendent J Damodara Rao, FRO T Anusha, FSO GV Padmaja, PETs Adam Raju, Shyam Babu and others participated in the programme.