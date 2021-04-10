Rajamahendravaram: Trinadh Rao takes charge as RJC of Endowments Department

Rajamahendravaram: Vendra Trinadh Rao assumed charge as Regional Joint Commissioner (RJC) of Endowments here on Friday. He was posted in the place of Bramaramba who was transferred as Executive Officer and RJC of Durga Temple in Vijayawada.

Earlier, the government transferred Durga Temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu as RJC Rajamahendravaram. But within hours, the government asked Suresh Babu to report to the head office. In the wake of the developments, the government appointed V Trinadh Rao as RJC, with full additional charge.

Trinadh Rao was working as Executive Officer of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavaram.

Earlier, Trinadh Rao worked as RJC in Rajamahendravaram. Endowments Department Assistant Commissioner KNDV Prasad, Archaka Association leaders Khandavilli Kiran Kumar, Yanamandra Satya Sitarama Sarma, Vijaya Saradhi and others met the RJC and congratulated him.

Later, he asked archakas and endowments officials to work with coordination to give good service to the devotees. He assured the archakas that necessary steps will be taken for their welfare.