Rajamahendravaram: TTD Government putting spokes in Nara Chandrababu Naidu meeting with jailed leaders

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Former Minister and TDP district president KS Jawahar said that Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Rajahmundry Central Jail on Friday evening to console Adireddy Apparao and Adireddy Vasu, who are in remand. He spoke to the media at the Central Jail here on Thursday.

He criticised that the government is adopting a wrong stance even in the matter of granting permission for this Mulakat. The officials concerned informed that they will permit it through e-mail instead of giving written permission, he pointed out.

On the other hand, the CID police have filed a petition seeking the custody of Adireddy Apparao and Vasu, Jawahar said. This petition is to block the Mulakat with Chandrababu in some way. He criticised the YSRCP government for illegally arresting and harassing Adireddy’s family, even though there was no complaint against them. The government is also trying to prevent them from meeting the top leader of the party, he added.

Jawahar said that the condition of farmers across the State is very pathetic and the government is wasting time without buying grain. While the purchase centres are supposed to be opened on April 1, farmers lost their crops due to the rains as a result of delaying till April 20. He demanded that the government should support every farmer by buying all the produce. He asked the farmers to participate in Chandrababu Naidu’s visit and express their problems.

BC Sadhikara Samiti State convener for Settibalija wing Kudupudi Satthibabu and other leaders were present on the occasion.