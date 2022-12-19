Rajamahendravaram: Visweswara Reddy faints at relay fasting camp

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Health condition of TK Visweswara Reddy, the president of Godavari Conservation Committee, was deteriorated. He has been on relay hunger strike for the past 33 days, demanding that paper mill chemical effluents be stopped from mixing in Godavari. He fell unconscious on Sunday evening, the 34th day of the strike.

The assistants and followers immediately brought medical team. Doctors conducted medical tests on him and said that his BP and sugar levels have come down.

The 64-year-old Visweswara Reddy lost weight due to a long relay fast. Many people visited him and expressed their solidarity. Many asked the management of the paper mill to respond positively on this issue.

His sudden illness created a tense situation in the camp at Pushkara Ghat. People want the paper mill management and public representatives to take steps toward ending this movement.