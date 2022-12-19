  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Visweswara Reddy faints at relay fasting camp

Doctors attending on Viswveswara Reddy, who fell unconscious on Sunday at the relay hunger strike camp in Rajamahendravaram
x

Doctors attending on Viswveswara Reddy, who fell unconscious on Sunday at the relay hunger strike camp in Rajamahendravaram

Highlights

Health condition of TK Visweswara Reddy, the president of Godavari Conservation Committee, was deteriorated.

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Health condition of TK Visweswara Reddy, the president of Godavari Conservation Committee, was deteriorated. He has been on relay hunger strike for the past 33 days, demanding that paper mill chemical effluents be stopped from mixing in Godavari. He fell unconscious on Sunday evening, the 34th day of the strike.

The assistants and followers immediately brought medical team. Doctors conducted medical tests on him and said that his BP and sugar levels have come down.

The 64-year-old Visweswara Reddy lost weight due to a long relay fast. Many people visited him and expressed their solidarity. Many asked the management of the paper mill to respond positively on this issue.

His sudden illness created a tense situation in the camp at Pushkara Ghat. People want the paper mill management and public representatives to take steps toward ending this movement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X