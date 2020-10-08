Rajamahendravaram: YSR Pre-Primary Schools to enrol over 1.19 lakh children

Rajamahendravaram: As many as 1,19,346 children in the age group of 0-6 years will be benefitted from YSR Pre-Primary schools, expected to start this month. The government is converting Anganwadi centres into pre-primary schools.



According to an official, around 5,500 Anganwadi centres are functional in the district. Due to Covid-19, a few pre-primary schools will be started in centres and the rest will be launched after the end of coronavirus.

Women and Child Welfare department directed school Headmasters to submit details of the vacant places in the school premises to construct rooms in this regard.

The official further added that the government has decided to give required training to Anganwadi workers for six months to one year based on their qualification. The government ordered allotment of five cents of land for each pre-school. All the necessary facilities such as drinking water, lighting, playground, compound wall, etc., will be provided in the pre-schools.