Rajamahendravaram : YSRCP celebrates 3 yrs of Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Rajamahendravaram : YSRCP celebrated three years of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's PrajaSankalpa Yatra,in the city on Friday Participating the celebrations, MP Margani Bharat Ram performed Palabhishekam to the flexis of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Fortgate.

Later, he participated in padayatra and offered prayers at Siddi Vinayaka Ganapathi temple at Fortgate, at Jampeta church, mosque at Azad Chowk.

Later, the Bharat Ram said the Chief Minister created world record with his PrajaSankalpa Yatra by walking 3,648 km in 17 months. During his PrajaSankalpa Yatra, he came to know the problems of every section in society. After becoming Chief Minister, he fulfilled 90 percent of his promises that he made in 17 months, Bharat Ram said.

He further added that the Chief Minister is treating election manifesto as holy book and given sanctity to election manifesto. No other political party in the state or country treated election manifesto as a holy book, he said.

YSRCP leaders RouthuSuryaprakasa Rao, Vakacharla Krishna, Polu Vijaya Lakshmi, Girajala Babu, PV Rao and hundreds of party activists participated in the programme.