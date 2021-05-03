Rajamahendravram: Ganja trade thrives at State border despite checks

Rajamahendravram: Despite the all out efforts of the law enforcing agencies to check cultivation and smuggling of ganja, it is a thriving trade at the State border.

The Andhra-Odisha border, once a den for Maoists is now a hub for ganja smugglers who are minting money by transporting the contraband to other parts of the country. The police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) are putting their endeavour to combat the problem, but in vain.

The smugglers are posing challenge to police as well as the SEB.Apart from ganja transportation, Andhra-Odisha border has also become a hub for the cultivation of ganja. Ganja cultivation is rampant in Krumanuru, Nimmanuru, Rasibeda, Gillamadugu, Sanyasiguda, Gurraluru, Dantuguda in Chitrakonda block of Malkajgiri district in Odisha. Ganja is cultivated in two phases from June to October and from December to May.

The smugglers from Tamil Nadu, Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha are encouraging the hapless tribal people in this regard. At present, the smugglers are transport ganja by making arrangements under and top of the vehicles and also using private travel buses.

Ganja will be packed in 2kg, 5kg and 10kg packets. The smugglers shift from the loading point at the Sileru river and from there, it will be transported to various parts of the country in various modes.

In the year 2020-21, nearly 43,000 kgs of ganja was seized in Chintoor circle, in east Agency area. At field level, the cost of ganja per kg is between Rs 200 to Rs 400 and its cost will be around Rs 5,000 per kg when it reaches the end user.