Rajampet: Four smugglers held; 16 red sanders logs seized

Rajampet (Annamayya district): The Task Force police arrested 4 smugglers and recovered 16 red sanders logs, Rs 80,000, a car and a motorcycle from them at Tunikonda forest on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as N Venkata Reddy (31), B Srinivasulu Reddy (37), M Nagendra Babu (33) and M Mahindra (26) of Obulavari Palle village in Railway Kodur mandal. According to the Balapalle Range Task Force RI Krupanandam, during the combing operations, the task force staff noticed that a four-member smuggling gang was loading red sanders logs in to the car at Tuni Konda forest in the early hours on Tuesday.

Immediately, the forest staff surrounded the smugglers and detained them. Tirupati Task Force police registered a case and are investigating.