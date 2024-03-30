Rajampet LS BJP candidate Kiran to kickstart campaign soon

Tirupati: Former chief minister and current BJP candidate for the Rajampet Lok Sabha seat Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy is set to make his first appearance in the district on Saturday following confirmation of his candidature. A stalwart of Congress with four terms as MLA, this election marks his return to the political arena after a break since 2009, during which he refrained from contesting in 2014 and 2019 due to his temporary withdrawal from politics post the state bifurcation. Kiran Kumar Reddy's decision to join BJP in April 2023, subsequently becoming a national executive member, signalled a significant shift in his political allegiance.

With his arrival being imminent, anticipation brews among NDA supporters and his own followers regarding his campaign approach. Transitioning to representing a major national party, observers are curious about his ability to rekindle his electoral fervour swiftly. While there's a perception in political circles that Kiran tends to maintain distance from the masses, preferring interactions with party leaders, the upcoming election demands a different approach.

Challenging him in the electoral fray is incumbent MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, who is contesting for the third time from the Rajampet constituency. Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments, with four falling under the erstwhile Chittoor district and the remaining three under Kadapa district.

Kiran, hailing from the Kalikiri mandal in the Piler Assembly constituency, boasts a strong support base in his native segment. Additionally, he commands considerable support in Thamballapalle and has a presence in Madanapalle, albeit smaller in scale. The crucial factor remains the allegiance of the dominant Balija community in the Kadapa district segments, which will heavily influence the electoral dynamics.

Of the 14 lakh-plus voters in the constituency, approximately three lakh belong to the Balija community, followed by 2.60 lakh Muslim voters, making them pivotal in determining the electoral outcome. Notably, unlike past elections where non-local candidates represented major parties, both Kiran Kumar Reddy and YSRCP candidate Midhun hail from the constituency, adding a local dimension to the electoral contest.

Midhun Reddy, having secured two consecutive wins, faces the challenge of managing anti-incumbency sentiments. Additionally, the heat of district reorganization continues to trouble him, particularly in areas like Rajampet and Madanapalle, where demands for district headquarters persist despite being ignored by the ruling party. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's pledge to establish Madanapalle as a district, if elected, adds another layer to the local discourse. With the election battle looming, how he swiftly adapts and mobilises support remains crucial for his electoral fortunes.