Rajampet MLA starts Adudam Andhra program at Vontimitta

Rajampet MLA Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy started a program called Adudam Andhra at Vontimitta Mandal Center. As a part of this program, cricket competitions were organized at Vontimitta Mandal Parishad Primary School Sports Ground. The MLA played cricket with the leaders and encouraged rural youth sportspersons to participate in the 47-day sports competition festival.



Stating that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy aims to unearth sports talents in rural areas and introduce them to the country, the MLA emphasized the importance of exercise and sports in maintaining good health and preventing diseases. He said that the competitions will be organized at various levels, starting from the village to the state level. Several dignitaries and party members were present at the program.

Vontimitta Mandal President Janardhan Reddy, State Director Venugopal Reddy, YSRCP Party Mandal Convenor Gajjala Srinivasulu were present in this program.

and other party members and officials participated.