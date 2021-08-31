Rajampet: Workers protest privatisation move of Visakha Steel Plant

Rajampet: Thousands of workers from various industries under the banner of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) organised a rally in support of ongoing protest against privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant (VSP),which completed 200 days on August 29, in Rajampet town on Monday.

The rally which passed through streets of Rajampet town, was concluded at NTR circle. Speaking on the occasion, AITUC YSR Kadapa district vice-president M S Rayudu alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was playing games with the lives of thousands of people working in the VSP.

He said that if the same situation continued for some time, the Central government might have privatized all government run industries in the state.

CITU district secretary C Ravikumar appealed to all trade unions to intensify the agitation if Centre failed to withdraw its move of privatising the VSP. Leaders from AITUC and CITU SK Rasool, M Chinnaiah, Babu, K Chanti, A Srinivasulu, R Subbarayudu, L Venkatesh and Illiyas were present.