Rajanna Foundation receives ‘CSR Times Award 2025’

Tirupati: Rajanna Foundation, supported by Amara Raja Group, has received the esteemed ‘CSR Times Award 2025’ in recognition of its outstanding contributions to rural and infrastructure development.

At the Global CSR Awards 2025 ceremony held in New Delhi, Rajanna Foundation Head, Rallapalli Satish, received the award from Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The foundation‘s initiatives, including the construction of water check-dams, underground drainage systems, provision of free medical services, drinking water facilities, and veterinary hospitals, have significantly improved the quality of life for rural communities.

Founder of Rajanna Foundation, Galla Ramachandra Naidu, expressed his gratitude for the award, highlighting the foundation‘s commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure and improving livelihoods.

Amara Raja Group Chairman Galla Jayadev emphasised that this recognition underscores the foundation‘s dedication to creating a positive social impact and pledged to continue delivering impactful services.