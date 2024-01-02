Rajini assures infra facilities in Guntur west constituency

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health and YSRCP Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Vidadala Rajini assured that she will develop infrastructure in the constituency.

She inaugurated her office at Chandramoulinagar here on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, she conveyed her New Year greetings to the voters of the constituency. She said that after being appointed as the constituency in-charge, she was focusing on mingling with the people. Unable to digest the development, the TDP activists pelted stones and damaged her office, the Minister alleged.

She warned that the police will take stern action against the culprits. She said that the voters will teach a lesson to the TDP in the coming elections. She alleged that, unable to face the YSRCP in elections, the TDP leaders engineered the attack on her party office.

Government whip in the State Legislative Council Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLA Mustafa, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana, Deputy Mayors Sajeela and Diamond Babu participated in the office inauguration programme.