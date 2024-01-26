Rallies, cultural events mark National Voters Day

Vizianagaram: District Collector S Nagalakshmi.S received award as Best District Election Officer on Thursday from Governor S Abdul Nazir at a function held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada for her commendable services in the Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls in the district.

National Voters Day was celebrated in the district on Thursday. Human chains, rallies, launching of mobile publicity vans, cultural performances by folk artists were part of the celebrations at Ayodhya Maidan and Gurajada Kalabharati in Vizianagaram.

Students and women in large numbers participated in the event. Several staff who worked in the Summary Revision programme and senior voters, young voters and transgender voters were felicitated on the occasion. A human chain was formed around Vizianagaram Fort by SHG women. Students formed ‘I vote for sure’ shape, which the theme of this year National Voters Day.