Rallies, dharnas, slogans against BJP govt mark bandh for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Rajamahendravaram: All-party bandh opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was a success in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.



Rallies and dharnas marked the bandh raising slogans against BJP government demanding rollback its decision of privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant immediately.

As part of the bandh, APSRTC suspended all its services at nine depots in the district and the buses confined to the respective depots. Government and private offices, educational institutions, banks, cinema halls, hotels etc were closed.

Chamber of commerce expressed its solidarity to the bandh keep closed all business establishments. Central bus station and main road wore a deserted look. Political parties and people's associations organised rallies from Fort gate to Kotipalli bus station raising slogans against BJP government and with a demand to stop privatisation of VSP.

The leaders warned the Union government with serious consequences, if it fails to fulfil the demand of the people in the State. As many as 32 persons sacrificed their lives to get VSP, they reminded.

Meanwhile, the police made elaborate arrangements at the bus station and other important junctions to avoid any untoward incident. Former TDP MLC Adireddy Appa Rao, CITU leaders AVN Rao, SS Murthi, CPM leader T Arun, CPIleaders R Venkaiah, T Madhu and many others were present.