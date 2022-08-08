Rallies taken out to spread patriotic fervour in Nellore

Nellore: The civic body organised a rally from Sri Sarvodaya college to Gandhi Statue centre on Sunday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Mayor P Sravanti, Joint Collector R Kurmanath and Commissioner D Haritha participated in the rally.

They formally flagged off the rally at Sri Sarvodaya College and the rally proceeded through Madras Bus Stand, VRC Centre, Gandhi Statue Centre and offered floral tributes to Nehru, Tanguturi and Mahatma statues en route. Mayor Sravanti said the Centre was organising Har Ghar Ka Tiranga as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and asked the states to participate in a big way for celebrating the occasion of completing 75 years of Independence. She appealed to people to hoist the national flag on their houses for three days from August 13 to 15.

The occasion is being celebrated in the entire country and asked the people to make it an immense success with the presence of national flag on all houses expressing patriotism and national fervour. She appealed to all party leaders, people's representatives, government and non-government organisations and all private companies to join the festivities. Municipal Commissioner Haritha said the occasion once again activates national spirit among people and sought their active involvement. She also called upon parents to inform children about sacrifices of national leaders for liberating nation from the British rule. Joint Collector Kurmanath said children should be taught about swadeshi movement, quit India, non-cooperation, and other crucial developments in the history of Indian freedom struggle.

She said it is a welcoming development that a vast number of youngsters participated in the rally and asked them to continue the same spirit. ZP CEO Vani, Welfare department official Kanaka Durga Bhavani, SETNEL CEO Pullaiah, and others participated. Further, students of VSU also organised a rally from VRC Centre to Gandhi Statue centre on Sunday. Vice Chancellor Prof GM Sundaravalli formally launched the rally and NSS volunteers of varsity main college and other affiliated colleges participated in the rally.

The VC said this is time for remembering sacrifices of freedom fighters in the country and they should be taken as role models to build future. Varsity Registrar Prof P Ramachandra Reddy, Dean Dr Ch Vijaya and NSS Coordinator A Udaya Sankar were present.