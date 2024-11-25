Ram Gopal Varma evades police questioning

Ongole: Film director Ram Gopal Varma failed to appear for scheduled police questioning in Ongole on Monday, prompting authorities to launch a multi-city search for him in Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Chennai.

The case stems from a November 10 complaint filed by Maddipadu TDP general secretary Muttanapalli Ramalingam in local police station. Ramalingam accused Varma of posting derogatory content on X (formerly Twitter) about TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his family members, and Janasena party president Konidala Pawan Kalyan during the release of Varma's film "Vyuham."

On November 13, Ongole rural police station CI N Srikanth Babu issued notices through SI B Sivaramaiah, requiring Varma to appear for questioning on November 19 or face potential arrest. He asked permission for appearing on November 25, as he was busy with hectic schedule. Varma sought relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, but the court advised him to apply for anticipatory bail if he feared arrest.

Anticipating Varma's non-appearance, police teams were dispatched to Hyderabad. When he failed to appear by the 11:00 AM deadline, police personnel reached his home and office on afternoon, but found he was out of station. Police have stationed personnel at both locations and are coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities, following leads that Varma may be in Coimbatore.

Speaking to The Hans India, CI Srikanth Babu confirmed that Varma was not found at his Hyderabad locations. He stated that police are working with Chennai authorities and assured that Varma would be arrested by Tuesday, regardless of his location.