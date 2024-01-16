Ram Mandir was built to ignite devotional consciousness, says TTD chairman

TTD Chairman Mr. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Tuesday attended the Koti Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagnam, organized by Shri Hanumad Deeksha Peetham in collaboration with TTD. The event took place from January 14th at the Ramachandra Pushkarini premises. During the event, Mr. Karunakara Reddy expressed his gratitude for being invited to the opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He stated that the construction of the temple was intended to ignite devotional consciousness among the people.

Mr. Karunakara Reddy, who considers himself a devotee of both Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Rama, emphasized the significance of the Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Maha Yajna. He mentioned that the yajna aims to pray for the well-being and happiness of all living beings. He also highlighted that Rama Chandra Pushkarini was developed as a spiritual place during his tenure as the first chairman of TTD to facilitate such rituals.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad state leader Mr. Raghavulu praised Mr. Karunakara Reddy for his efforts in promoting Sanatana Hindu Dharma on a large scale.

Several dignitaries, including Annamacharya Project Director Dr. Akella Vibhishana Sharma, Sri Nandan Pati Ramanjaneyulu, Sri Durga Prasad Swamiji, and Sri Sakam Prabhakar, along with numerous devotees, participated in the event. The program will conclude with the Koti Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Maha Yajna on Sunday, January 21st, at the grounds of SV University, starting at 7 am.