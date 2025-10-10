Rama Rao assumes charge as ADRM, Waltair

Visakhapatnam: Kundu Rama Rao assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Waltair Division of East Coast Railway. An officer belonging to the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), 2006 batch, Rama Rao hails from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

He pursued a diploma in Civil Engineering from SMVM Polytechnic, Tanuku, followed by B.Tech in Civil Engineering at Andhra University, in May 2002. Having passion and determination for public service, he cleared the Indian Engineering Services (IES) Examination of 2006, securing All India Rank 44 and joined the prestigious IRSE.

Before taking charge as ADRM, Rama Rao served in various key capacities across various zones of Indian Railways. He worked as an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADEN) at Nagpur, senior ADEN at Raipur, Senior Divisional Engineer at Bilaspur in South East Central Railway, senior divisional engineer at Vijayawada, and Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), Guntur in South Central Railway.

Prior to his new assignment, he was serving as Deputy Chief Engineer (Track Machines), Vijayawada, South Central Railway. With extensive experience in Civil Engineering and Railway operations, Rama Rao has been recognised for his outstanding and dedicated service, securing General Manager’s awards in 2010 (South East Central Railway) and 2020 (South Central Railway). He received specialised training in Japan on high-speed train operations.

Coming from a humble background, Rama Rao draws inspiration from his mother, who worked as a Group-D employee at Alipurduar Junction. Apart from his professional excellence, he is a chess enthusiast.