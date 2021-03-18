Ramaiah 4th elected Kurnool Mayor

Kurnool: The swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members to Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Municipalities and Nagar Panchayat was organised on Thursday. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor elected to Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons to Municipalities and Nagar Panchayat besides ward councillors have pledged that they will discharge responsibilities abiding by the Constitution of India.

The presiding officer and district collector G Veera Pandiyan first administered a pledge by the newly elected 52 ward councilors prior to election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to Kurnool Municipal Corporation. Later, B Y Ramaiah from the ruling YSR Congress Party was unanimously elected as 4th Mayor to Kurnool Municipal Corporation and Renuka Sidda Reddy as Deputy Mayor by the ward council members.

On the other hand, the Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons to eight municipalities including a Nagara Panchayat were also elected. K Rama Linga Reddy was elected as Chairperson and Nayab Rasoon Shaik as Vice-Chairperson for Allagadda municipality. Similarly, D Sudhakar Reddy as Chairperson and Molla Mahabbb Rabbani as Vice-Chairperson of Nandikotkur, Shaik Mabunni as Chairperson and Gangishetti Venkata Naga Sridhar as Vice-Chairperson-Nandyal.

Dr Mafoof Asiya as Chairperson and Puvvada Divya as Vice-Chairperson for Atmakur, B Shantha as Chairperson and Mulla Mohammad Ghouse as Vice-Chairperson-Adoni, Ganta Rajesh as Chairperson and Kotrike Venkata Hari Kishan as Vice-Chairperson-Dhone, Radhu Kodaganti Shivanna as Chairperson and D Nazeer Ahamed-Yemmiganur and Julapala Venkateshwarulu as Chairperson and P N Umar Salam as Vice-Chairperson to Gudur Nagara Panchayat have also sworn in.

The newly elected Mayor B Y Ramaiah, later speaking to media persons, has said he was feeling more elated to be sworn in as 4th Mayor of the Kurnool Municipal Corporation.

He profusely thanked the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity. "As a Mayor, I will render selfless services to the people of Kurnool and will see that the people face no problems," he said. "I will strive to develop Kurnool as a modern city," he said. With the support of the legislators and the residents, he said I will strive to develop the Kurnool town on all fronts.

The prime problem being faced by the residents is the drinking water problem which would be given the top most priority to resolve, stated Ramaiah. District Collector G Veera Pandiyan and Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji have extended the declaration certificate to B Y Ramaiah. Legislators of Kurnool and Panyam, M A Hafeez Khan and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy have congratulated the newly elected Mayor B Y Ramaiah.

After a span of 11 years, the governing body with 52 ward councillors was constituted at the Kurnool Municipal Corporation.