Ramakrishna lambasts govts for anti-people policies

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna assured that CPI will stand by the people in struggle to achieve their demands. He addressed a public meeting under the chairmanship of CPI district secretary T Madhu at Kotipalli bus stand, marking 25th district congress on Monday.

Ramakrishna said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost his right to rule.

He criticised the Jagan government for failing to achieve the rights of the State and added that people are suffering due to the anti-people policies of both Central and State governments.

He expressed grief that the State government has left the residents of Polavaram to their fate during floods. Ramakrishna accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing India's debt from Rs 47 lakh crore to Rs 147 lakh crore. As many as 26 public sector organisations were being put up for sale in Modi's rule, he noted.

Ravula Venkaiah, a member of the CPI state secretarial group, said that people and secularists should unite to dethrone Central and State governments.

Civil Rights Association State president Muppala Subbarao, CPI district assistant secretaries Kondrapu Rambabu and Rekha Bhaskara Rao, city secretary V Kondala Rao, women's union district president Nalla Bhramaramba, district general secretary G Lovaratnam, AITUC district general secretary Tokala Prasad and others participated in the programme.

The city of Rajamahendravaram turned red with red flags during CPI's district congress.

Hundreds of party activists participated in the rally that started from the party office to Kotipalli bus stand via the main road.