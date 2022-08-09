Ramakrishna Mission hosts 'Youth convention for women'

Tirupati: Ramakrishna Mission, Tirupati has been organising its 7th anniversary celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 6 to 9. As part of it, a 'Youth convention for women' was held at Annamacharya Kalakshetram in the city on Monday. Swamijis of Ramakrishna Mission, Mathajis of Sarada Math, girl students of different colleges participated in the convention.

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama secretary Swami Sukrithananda and Swami Vimokshananda said the women were not weak and they are second to none. Their role in the growth of the nation is tremendous.

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, elocution competition was held for college students in which more than 100 students participated. Prizes, certificates, mementos and books were given to the winners by Swami Vimokshananda and Pravrajika Bhavanipriya Mathaji to girl students.

Pravrajika Bhavanipriya Matha, Thyaganisthaprana Matha and Swami Bodhmayananda have given lectures on various topics. Prof Dwaram Lakshmi of SPMVV and her team has given vocal performances of songs and Bhajans on Swami Vivekananda and Bhagawan Sri Ramakrishna. G Sreedevi, PV Reddy, Dr GS Prasad, Dr Leela, Management Committee members, devotees and students participated in the convention.