TDP complains to Lok Sabha speaker against Gorantla Madhav's video scandal

TDP MP Rammohan Naidu said that he has filed a complaint against YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav to the Lok Sabha Speaker in the nude video scandal. He said that as MPs, it is their responsibility to maintain the manners of the House and requested the speaker to look at that video and ensure that another MP does not engage in such activities in the future.

Rammohan said that the YSRCP, which had said that they would take action, had gone back. He said that the party has no respect for women and questioned how a common man could get justice when no action is taken against an MP. Rao further said that they have complained to the speaker through a letter to protect the etiquette of the Parliament as it is a matter of women's care and respect.

The TDP MP further said that if action is started with Madhav, the whole YSRCP will become empty. Rammohan Naidu said found fault with Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for terming the incident as a personal affair and demanded action against Gorantla under any circumstances.