Ramanuja's message should inspire future generations: CM YS Jagan

Muchintal: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the values and principles for which Ramanujacharya stood 1000 years ago to treat everyone equally were more relevant today.

The AP Chief Minister arrived here on Monday in a white dhoti and shirt to take part in the 1000-year birth anniversary celebrations at Sri Ramanagari. He said that Ramanuja's message should be taken forward in a society in which we are living to bring change in the society for equality of all. The statue of Samatha Murthy, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, will remain a reminding factor to the future generations. Expressing happiness in participating in the millennial celebrations of Ramanuja being organised under the spiritual leadership of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Jagan recalled how Ramanujacharya had broken the instructions of his guru and made the mantra given to him public for the benefit of the entire society even at risk of any evil befalls on him.

Welcoming the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy recalled how humble his father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was. Any ruler should have concern for all sections of people in society, as far as dharma and practices are concerned, he added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy and his wife during the visit. The visiting guests were given a 3-D presentation on the project in the presence of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Later, the AP CM visited the Statue of Equality and offered his prayers. He also witnessed the rendering of Vishnu Sahasranamam by children from the United States.