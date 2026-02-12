Rambabu gets bail in protest case, YSRCP slams ‘lawlessness’

Guntur: Former minister Ambati Rambabu has been granted bail in a case related to obstructing police during a protest against handing over of 10 government medical colleges under PPP mode on November 12 in Guntur. The Pattabhipuram police had registered the case, and Rambabu has been lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Following a petition by YSRCP legal cell advocates, the Guntur court sanctioned bail on Wednesday. He is expected to be released on Thursday. Rambabu currently faces 44 cases across the state, including 36 for alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and eight more since the coalition government took office.

Celebrations broke out at his residence in Vikas Nagar in Guntur, with supporters bursting firecrackers. His daughter Mounika told the media, “The court has granted bail to my father. We have faith in the judiciary and blessings of Lord Venkateswara are with us.”

Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy condemned the recent attack on Rambabu’s residence and office, calling it “heinous and unacceptable.” He alleged that such incidents have escalated under the coalition government, citing the petrol bomb attack on BC leader Jogi Ramesh’s house as evidence of deteriorating law and order.

Ramachandra Reddy questioned the silence of coalition leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and HRD minister Nara Lokesh, and warned that continued attacks could cost the ruling alliance heavily in upcoming elections. He asserted that the YSRCP’s return to power is inevitable and vowed that those responsible for the attacks would face consequences.