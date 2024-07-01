  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ramco cements conducts medical camp

Ramco cements conducts medical camp
x
Highlights

Kolimigundla (Nandyal district): As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Ramco Cements, Kolimigundla, has organised medical camp...

Kolimigundla (Nandyal district): As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Ramco Cements, Kolimigundla, has organised medical camp at Kanakadripalli village on Sunday. Plant in-charge Nagaraju emphasised the importance of these medical camps and urged people to make use of these camps.

Over the past 18 months, Ramco Cements Kolimigundlahas made significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of nearby village communities by organising 59 medical camps at an expenditure of Rs22 lakh. About 9,875 people were benefited by these medical camps.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X