Ramco cements conducts medical camp

Kolimigundla (Nandyal district): As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Ramco Cements, Kolimigundla, has organised medical camp at Kanakadripalli village on Sunday. Plant in-charge Nagaraju emphasised the importance of these medical camps and urged people to make use of these camps.

Over the past 18 months, Ramco Cements Kolimigundlahas made significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of nearby village communities by organising 59 medical camps at an expenditure of Rs22 lakh. About 9,875 people were benefited by these medical camps.