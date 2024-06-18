Rammohan, Atchanna receive grand welcome

Srikakulam: Union minister for civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and state minister for agriculture, animal husbandry, cooperation and fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu received a rousing reception at entry points of Srikakulam on Monday. They reached Srikakulam for the first time after assuming office as ministers. TDP, JSP and BJP leaders and cadres arrived at Pydibhivaram and Simha Dwaram and garlanded the both the ministers and felicitated them. Leaders of all the Assembly constituencies across the district arrived at Simhadwaram to receive the ministers.

Both the ministers started from airport at Visakhapatnam as a rally on the national highway (NH-16) and reached Srikakulam by 4.30 pm. At the entrance of Srikakulam city, they garlanded the statue of former Union minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu at Simha Dwaram. Later, they entered Srikakulam city through Day and Night Junction and reached to Union minister’s residence at 80 feet road via Seven Roads Junction, Kalinga Road, Potti Sriramulu Junction and Mill Junction as rally.

Later in the evening, they started from Rammohan Naidu’s residence to their native village Nimmada in Kotabommali mandal via Ramalakshmana Junction, Peddapadu and Narasannapeta reached Nimmada by night.