Rammurthy Naidu's Last Rites Held in Naravari Palli

Tirupati: The final rites of Rammurthy Naidu, a prominent figure in the region, were held in Naravari Palli. The ceremony saw several notable political figures, including AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son and Minister Nara Lokesh, and other family members, attending and paying their respects.

CM Chandrababu Naidu, who was visibly emotional during the proceedings, was seen carrying the "pade" (a ceremonial item) in accordance with the traditional practices of the family. The gathering also included close relatives and well-wishers who participated in the rituals.

Rammoorthi Naidu was a revered figure in the local community and had made significant contributions to the social and political life of the area. His passing has left a void, with many expressing their grief and admiration for his work.

The Naidu family took part in the rites as a mark of respect to their late family members. Locals and TDP supporters also gathered to honour the memory of Rammoorthi Naidu, sharing condolences and reflecting on his legacy.

The ceremony concluded with prayers and the last rites being performed as per the family’s traditions, bringing an emotional end to a life well-lived in service to the community.