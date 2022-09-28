Rampachodavaram: Congress demands release of tribal sub-plan funds

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): Congress leaders have demanded the release of tribal sub-plan funds during a Praja Darbar programme organised at Meba village (Makavaram Panchayat) of Munchingi Puttu mandal under Araku Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Mandal Congress president V Neelakantham said that due to the increase in the prices of essential goods, poor, middleclass and weaker sections were burdened. He warned that they will take up agitation led by Araku Assembly constituency in-charge P Santha Kumari if the increased prices of goods are not rolled back. He called upon the people to oppose the anti-people policies of the BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP in the State.

The Congress leaders lamented that Meba village with a population of 900 lacked proper drinking water facility, CC roads, and drainage facility. People are leading a pathetic life with dengue and malaria diseases. They demanded that the Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector and Paderu ITDA Project Officer should resolve these problems.

Praja Darbar wall posters were pasted on the walls of many houses. Congress party leaders urged everyone to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Village leader K Bhaskara Rao, NSUI leader Allangi Chandu and others participated in the programme.