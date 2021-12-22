Rampachodavaram: ITDA PO angry over plight of tribal schools

Rampachodavaram: Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer CV Praveen Aditya expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the headmaster as well as the hostel warden.

On Tuesday, he paid a surprise visit and inspected Tribal Residential School and Tribal Primary School in Nallagonda. He inspected facilities and implementation of special facilities in the school under Nadu-Nedu programme.

After observing heaps of garbags and dirty classrooms, he directed the school headmaster to take necessary steps to keep the school tidy and hygienic. Praveen Aditya interacted with tribal students and enquired about teaching methods, besides testing their grasping power. When he asked them about food quality and taste, the students replied that the food is neither tasty nor hot. PO Aditya instructed the headmaster and warden to provide nutritious as well as tasty food to students and it should be hot enough for consumption.

He directed the headmaster to provide healthy potable water to the children. He assured of providing good infrastructure facilities soon and help for providing congenial academic atmosphere. After noticing that the students were suffering from mosquitoes as the nets were damaged, he instructed the authorities to prepare estimation for purchasing new mosquito nets.

The PO warned of taking stern action against the officials concerned if students were not provided with adequate facilities.