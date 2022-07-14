Rampachodavaram: No end to tribals' troubles as villages submerged

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): There seems to be no end to the troubles of the Tribals as several mandals in Alluri Sitarama

Raju district receiving rains on Wednesday. The inundated areas have been stuck in water for three days due to heavy rains in Polavaram. Godavari's tributary Sabari has been receiving huge amounts of water from catchment areas. Koonavaram Sabari bridge was completely submerged in floodwater.

Inter-State roads leading to Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana were still under water. Hundreds of villages were still submerged without any communication link with headquarters.

Yetapaka, Chinturu, Devipatnam, VR Puram and Paderu mandals in the district are severely affected by floods and there is shortage of essential items in many villages in the respective mandals.

The officials received information that about 30 families of Kondamodalu, Katana Palli, Tallur and Gonduru villages of Devipatnam mandal have taken shelter on the hills.

Locals and CPM activists staged a dharna on Gurukula School road and at ITDA office on Wednesday demanding government support to flood victims in Errampet village of Chinthur mandal, one of the merged areas of Polavaram. The victims expressed grief that essential items are not available in the village and they are unable to cross the village due to flood. They alleged that they were neglected and no government official came to their village. They demanded food and water supply.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the NDRF team toured the flood-affected areas by boat.