Rampachodavaram: PPA CEO Chandrasekhar Iyer inspects Polavaram R&R colony works

Rampachodavaram: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer J Chandrasekhar Iyer instructed the officials to complete the construction of R & R colony works in Rampa Agency within the stipulated time.

He inspected the works of R & R colonies along with ITDA Project Officer Praveen Aditya, Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam and other officials in Devipatnam and Gokavaram mandals of Rampa Agency in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

He elicited information from the officials regarding the progress of the works pertaining to R & R colonies in the Rampa Agency. He also tried to know whether compensation has been paid to the displaced families and how the grievances are settled.

ITDA PO Praveen Aditya explained the works of R & R colonies in a detailed manner to the CEO. The CEO also directed the officials to settle their grievances at the earliest and provide basic amenities in R & R colonies.

He also assured that every beneficiary would get a Resettlement & Rehabilitation Package and nobody should feel disappointed regarding the settlement of compensation.

He instructed the officials to complete the rest of the pending works by the time he makes his next visit. He made it clear that no injustice should be done to Polavaram evacuees.