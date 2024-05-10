INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre: Yechuri

Vijayawada: CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury exuded confidence that INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections which are underway. He said the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in elections is imminent and hoped a secular government will be formed in the country.

Sitaram Yechury is in Vijayawada to participate in the INDIA bloc public meeting to be held here on May 10, Friday. Speaking to media along with party state secretary V Srinivasa Rao at the Balotsav Bhavan on Thursday, Sitaram said it clear that the BJP will get lesser number of seats in North India and INDIA bloc will get more seats there in this elections.

He said poverty and inflation are increasing in the country under the 10 years of BJP rule and one per cent of capitalists have more than 70 per cent of national wealth. The CPM leader expressed apprehension that Modi will change Constitution if NDA alliance is voted to power once again.

“BJP is already implementing the fundamentalist agenda. It is influencing the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies of the country, depriving them of autonomy. Modi is not talking about the poverty in the country in election campaign. He legalised corruption in the country by collecting money through electoral bonds. Many companies, which claimed to be in losses, donated funds to BJP through electoral bonds,” said Sitaram Yechuri.

Expressing concern that the attacks on minorities and Dalits have increased in the country under the NDA rule, he said houses of Muslims are being demolished with bulldozers in UP and other BJP-ruled states.