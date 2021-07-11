Rampachodavaram: Tribals complain of official apathy as Polavaram backwater floods villages

Rampachodavaram: People living in villages of Devipatnam mandal of Rampa Agency in East Godavari district have been spending sleepless nights owing to flooding of their homes due to the backwater of Polavaram Project.

While the officials promise all helps to residents of the drowning villages but people are yet to get any assistance from the government side so far.

The water level in the low-lying areas is increasing with the passage of time, causing a lot of fear among the tribals. Apart from the floodwater, people are also frightened due slithering snakes and other reptiles everywhere.

A tribal from K. Veeravaram village S. Govind expressed his fear and tension particularly during the night. He said that he lost all his belongings and added that no help from the government has been given to them so far. He said that the officials frequented their areas but paid only lip service without extending any help to them.

The tribals in the Kunavaram mandal of Chintur agency are also getting panicky owing to the grim flood situation. People are afraid that the flood would ravage their entire villages and cause heavy loss to their property.

Back waters entered Devipatnam mandal and other project affected villages, forcing people to evacuate themselves for their villages. Water of Kadamma Vagu at A. Veeravaram, Dandangi Vagu, Gubblamma Palem and other villages of Devipatnam mandal is overflowing onto the road bringing vehicular traffic between Dandangi and Chinaramanayyapet villages to a grinding halt.

Tribals and non – tribals of the submerged villages in Devipatnam, Thoyyeru and Dondangi were shifted to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony at Sri Krishnudu Palem village recently.

The Polavaram project victims and those who have not yet accepted the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R ) package and persons who have already moved in to R & R colonies are seeking improvement in their livelihood.

Recently, the local leaders of Devipatnam mandal submitted a representation to the MRO at Devipatnam to solve their problems. They demanded the R & R package should be made available to all who have attained 18 years of age when the Polavaram Irrigation Project is completed.

The tribals demanded the grant of Resettlement & Rehabilitation package and it would be grave injustice to drive them away from their habitation without extending any help. In the event of floods they express their fears as they will be left with no alternative but only to stay in the water logged dwellings. Without providing no assistance or R and R package they are forcing them to evacuate their villages.

Tribals stranded, stray dogs rescued

While the tribals and their domestic animals were left to drown in the floodwater, some animal lovers felt pity on the plight of the stray dogs.

They engaged a mechanised boat and dog catchers from Korukonda to shift the strays from the submergence villages. Some youngsters formed a committee and they too chipped in by procuring nets and other relief material.

They later went to Devipatnam and Thoyyeru , Dandangi Vagu and other villages in Devipatnam mandal along with dog catchers in the mechanised boat. About 200 stray dogs were caught using nets and brought to Dandanti village in the mechanised boat. Later, the stray dogs were freed after offering them food as they were starving.

They said it took three hours to reach the submerged villages by boat and shift the stray dogs to a safer place

The worried tribals have also demanded their domestic animals should also be provided protection along with them. But who is hearing?

Sri Gandi Posamma Ammavari Temple Executive Officer GV Lakshmi Kumar informed that no darshan of the deity Gandi Posamma temple would be not allowed in view of the swelling floods of the Godavari. He said that they have temporarily dispensed with the darshan facility to devotees every Sunday in view of the rising floods in the vicinity . He advised the devotees not to pay any visit till the further announcement.

Rampchodvaram Sub Collector Katta Simhachalam told "The Hans India '' those who are affected by Polavaram Project in Devipatnam Mandal would be assured of all assistance by the government. Mr. Simhachalam inspected the flood affected areas in the Beemapalli, Mettagudem, Tathivada, Talluru and other areas in the Deviptanam mandal , Rampa Agency of East Godavari district.

He enquired the officials whether welfare measures are implemented to the people in their jurisdiction. He assured of all his help to the beneficiaries and wanted them not to be worried or disheartened. He assured beneficiaries among the tribals they would receive all governmental benefits without any hindrance. Later, Mr. Simhachalam inspected the rehabilitation centers at Mulametta and Metta street in the agency. He directed the officials to provide facilities for people in the rehabilitation centers meant for the flood affected people. He said as per the government guidelines, the compensation would be credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries within a week.