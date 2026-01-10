Ramraj Cotton opens new showroom

Rajamahendravaram: Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop inaugurated new showroom of Ramraj Cotton, a leading name in traditional cotton clothing, at Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. Ramraj Cotton Founder and Chairman KR Nagarajan said the company continued to uphold tradition while adapting to modern preferences. Ramraj Cotton had carved a special place for itself in the sale of white clothing, particularly dhotis, across the country, he added.

The showroom offers a wide range of dhotis, including fancy border dhotis, stain guard dhotis, perfumed dhotis, wrinkle-free dhotis, and many. It also features products for women and children, including cotton sarees, tussar sarees, semi silk sarees, fancy sarees, kurtis and innerwear. Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank chairman Challa Sankara Rao, TTD Board Member Akkina Muni Koteswara Rao and Rajahmundry Chamber of Commerce president Tavva Raja lighted the ceremonial lamp. The first purchase was made by Bojanki Venkata Uma Maheswara Rao and family, managing director of Aditya Enterprise.