Just In
Ramraj opens new showroom at Poranki
Highlights
Ramraj Cotton company opened its new showroom at Tadigadapa in Poranki here.
The showroom was inaugurated by A Babu, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Department.
K S Rama Rao, Executive Officer, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, also attended the function.
First purchase at the new showroom was made by Katuri Rama, Managing Director of Vijaya Pickles.
