Ramraj opens new showroom at Poranki

Vijayawada: Ramraj Cotton company opened its new showroom at Tadigadapa in Poranki here.

The showroom was inaugurated by A Babu, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Department.

K S Rama Rao, Executive Officer, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, also attended the function.

First purchase at the new showroom was made by Katuri Rama, Managing Director of Vijaya Pickles.