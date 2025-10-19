Live
- Tanvi Sharma storms into final
- Doctors share tips for a safe and healthy Deepavali
- Chamarajnagar bandh condemns shoe-hurling incident at CJI Gavai
- US tariffs, trade deal talks, Q2 results likely to drive market sentiment next week
- Jyothi scripts history with bronze medal
- ‘Diwali gift for Karnataka’: Increase of 422 PG seats, says Minister
- Fake currency fraud busted in capital
- Congress targeting RSS to divert attention from governance lapses: BJP
- Water supply ae lands in ACB net
- Unity Run on Oct 31 to wrap up Police Commemoration Day events
Ramraj opens new showroom in Gudivada
Gudivada: RamrajCotton Company has opened its new showroom at Gudivada on October 17 near the, RTC Bus Stand Road. The showroom was Inaugurated by:...
Gudivada: RamrajCotton Company has opened its new showroom at Gudivada on October 17 near the, RTC Bus Stand Road. The showroom was Inaugurated by: Dr Maganti Srinivas president IMA), Gudivada.
TNV Sambasiva Rao, president, The Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Gudivada, lit the lamp. The first purchase was made by Godavarthi Siva Rama Krishna and his wife, Property Owner & Managing Partner, Syamalamba Modern Rice Mills, Gudivada. Ramraj Cotton Founder & Chairman K.R. Nagarajan warmly welcomed the gathering. All the products manufactured by. Ramraj Cotton are made from the cloth of soft cotton fabrics, which is designed by the experts in textiles and sold. Dhotis, shirts, banians are sold not only in South India but also in North India and outsides states. All are well aware of the fact that Ramraj cotton is the only company which has carved niche for itself in the sales ofdhotis countrywide."