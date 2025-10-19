Ramraj opens new showroom in Gudivada

Gudivada: RamrajCotton Company has opened its new showroom at Gudivada on October 17 near the, RTC Bus Stand Road. The showroom was Inaugurated by: Dr Maganti Srinivas president IMA), Gudivada.

TNV Sambasiva Rao, president, The Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Gudivada, lit the lamp. The first purchase was made by Godavarthi Siva Rama Krishna and his wife, Property Owner & Managing Partner, Syamalamba Modern Rice Mills, Gudivada. Ramraj Cotton Founder & Chairman K.R. Nagarajan warmly welcomed the gathering. All the products manufactured by. Ramraj Cotton are made from the cloth of soft cotton fabrics, which is designed by the experts in textiles and sold. Dhotis, shirts, banians are sold not only in South India but also in North India and outsides states. All are well aware of the fact that Ramraj cotton is the only company which has carved niche for itself in the sales ofdhotis countrywide."