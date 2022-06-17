Randstad team in GITAM

Visakhapatnam : The team from consulting and workforce solution company Randstad India visited GITAM Deemed to be University here on Thursday.

The company's talent acquisition vice-president Navin Varma interacted with the institution's career guidance centre officials and expressed his willingness to collaborate with the institution in various areas.

Further, he informed that his company is planning to expand its wings, including setting up of a 150-seater office in Visakhapatnam city. The institution's career counselling and mentoring director K. Umadevi said that around 400 companies visit the institution annually for recruitments. During the discussions, career fulfilment team deputy director A. Venkatesh, manager R. Prabha shared the profiles of the students and explained their competency levels. Career guidance centre director A. Sriram, deputy director Praveen Saiwal participated in the discussions.