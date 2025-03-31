Ranganatha Swamy temple Ghat will be completed within 4 months: Narayana

Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana stated that Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple Ghat will be completed within four months.

Along with his family members, the Minister had Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy darshan and performed special puja on the occasion of new Telugu Year on Sunday. Later, he inspected the pending works at Ghat on the banks of Penna River, on the back side of the temple.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Narayana recalled that following the appeal of devotees, the then government in 2014 proposed construction of ghat at Penna River and works also started. But, the previous YSRCP government stopped the ongoing works in the name of calling reverse tendering works, he alleged.

Narayana said that he already instructed the officials to call for fresh tenders within 15 days to complete the Ghat in a time bound manner.

Temple EO Srinivssulu Reddy and others were present.