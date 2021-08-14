Rape attempt on seven-year-old girl by village volunteer in Kurnool

A village volunteer who is discharging responsibilities at a village in Alur mandal has attempted rape on a 7-years-old girl. According to Eshwaraiah, the Circle Inspector of Alur police station, the volunteer taking the advantage of the lone girl, when no one was present in the house, entered in to the house and attempted rape. Later he fled the spot.

The minor girl revealed the incident to her parents when they returned home in the evening. They immediately approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint a case under relevant sections has been filed and the accused was also arrested. He would be produced in the court for initiating further action, stated the Circle Inspector.