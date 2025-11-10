Rapid road expansion works underway

Kurnool: In a significant move aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing public safety, Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Vishwanath has directed officials to expedite the ongoing road widening works at Budhavarapet Medical College Junction.

The commissioner, accompanied by officials from the engineering wing, visited the site on Sunday to review the progress of the works and inspect the area where obstructions were recently cleared.

Commissioner Vishwanath instructed the authorities to coordinate closely with the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department and prepare immediate proposals for road construction.

He also emphasized the need to connect the new drainage system seamlessly with the main network to ensure proper water flow and prevent stagnation in the locality.

“The road expansion and drainage works must be carried out in a synchronized manner to avoid inconvenience to the public,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner expressed his appreciation to the Masjid Committee members, who voluntarily removed seven shops built over 4.75 cents of land, thereby facilitating the widening process.

“We are taking steps to construct a new road and drainage channel in the vacated space, which will significantly ease traffic congestion at this critical junction,” he noted. Vishwanath further mentioned that road narrowing and remodeling works at Gayatri Estate Junction are progressing swiftly and would be completed soon.

Highlighting the civic body’s commitment to public welfare, the Commissioner remarked that public safety and convenience remain the top priorities of the Municipal Corporation.

“We are systematically resolving long-pending urban issues that have persisted for decades. Each problem is being addressed in a phased and result-oriented manner,” he said. Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Municipal Engineer Manohar Reddy, Deputy Executive Engineer Giriraj, and other engineering staff participated in the inspection programme.