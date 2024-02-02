Rapido bike pickup services launched at rly station

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway launched Rapido bike pick-up/drop point services at Vijayawada Railway station near Second East Entrance on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil was the chief guest. The contract was awarded under the concept of NINFRIS (New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Idea Scheme) initiative by temporarily leasing a space of 300 sqft at East Entrance of Vijayawada Railway Station.

This is a win-win situation for both Vijayawada division and Rapido firm in terms of revenue and the extraordinary footfall and patronage at Vijayawada Railway Station.

The contract was awarded under temporary leasing and collaborative marketing promotion space initiative by the Commercial Department. This initiative between Vijayawada division and Rapido shall feature Rapido branding and effective promotion of UTS mobile app for hassle-free unreserved ticketing.

The initiative is launched with a mission to encourage digital transactions and provide convenient, hassle-free journeys for rail users. Rapido services were launched recently at Rajahmundry. Plans are afoot to launch the services at Ongole, Kakinada Town and Eluru too. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM congratulated the Rapido Bike Pick-up/ Drop point staff for launching their user-friendly services and complimented the commercial department of Vijayawada Division. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu Vavillapalli said that such collaborative marketing partnership is mutually beneficial for both the Rapido and the Railways.