Rare Kachidi fish sold for whopping Rs. 3.10 lakh in Kakinada
Highlights
A rare variety of fish named as Kachidi was found at Kumbhabhishekam dock in Kakinada
A rare variety of fish named as Kachidi was found at Kumbhabhishekam dock in Kakinada, which was sold for a whopping Rs 3.10 lakh in an auction.
This raw fish weighing 25 kg is rarely found in the sea and has wide variety of uses in medical field. The bladder inside this fish is in demand with a high price. Although it has been sold in the past, it is said that this is the first time that it has been sold at this level.
This raw fish is used in medicines prepared for many diseases. Doctors say that the bladder inside the fish is mostly used to prepare medicines for treatment of gall bladder, lungs and other diseases.
