Rare surgeries successfully performed at Kurnool government general hospital

Kurnool: The Department of General Surgery-II at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) has successfully carried out two rare and complex surgical procedures in recent weeks, bringing relief to patients suffering from long-standing and severe medical conditions.

Speaking to media persons the hospital superintendent Dr K Venkateshwarlu said the first case involved Sumalatha (25) from Bethamcherla, who had been battling recurrent blood vomiting, excessive menstrual bleeding, and pancytopenia for the past four years, requiring repeated blood transfusions. She had undergone EVL banding in the past and was admitted to GGH on July 15, 2025. On July 24, surgeons performed a splenectomy followed by a splenorenal shunt procedure. Intraoperatively, her spleen measured 20×15 cm and weighed approximately 1.5 kg. Her platelet count, which was only 46,000 at admission, rose to 5 lakh post-surgery. She made a smooth recovery and was discharged without complications on August 9, 2025.

Further speaking he said in the second case, Rangaswamy (53) from Gonegandla, a chronic alcohol consumer, had been experiencing persistent abdominal pain and was diagnosed with chronic calcific pancreatitis. He was admitted on June 26, 2025, and underwent a lateral pancreaticojejunostomy on June 29. During surgery, doctors discovered around 10 stones in the pancreas, the largest measuring 3×2 cm — a rare finding. The patient recovered well and was discharged on July 5, 2025, without post-operative complications.

Both surgeries were led by Professor Dr. Ramakrishna Naik, supported by Professor Dr. Jayaram, Associate Professor Dr. Sabira, Assistant Professors Dr. Praneeth and Dr. Prashanthi, along with postgraduate students, said Dr Venkateshwarulu. The anaesthesia team included Professor and Head of Department Dr. Vishala, Professor Dr. Sudheer, Associate Professor Dr. Arunalatha, and Assistant Professor Dr. Sanjeev Kumar. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Venkateswarlu and Head of the Department of Surgery Dr. P. Haricharan congratulated the surgical team for their exemplary work and successful outcomes.