PM Modi Voices Concern Over Reported Strike On Putin’s residence, Urges Restraint For Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reacted to reports claiming an attempted attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing serious concern and reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path to peace. He warned that actions capable of intensifying tensions could derail ongoing efforts to end the conflict.

In a post shared on X, Modi said he was deeply troubled by reports of the Russian president’s residence being targeted. He emphasised that diplomatic engagement offers the most credible route to resolving hostilities and called on all parties involved to stay committed to negotiations rather than taking steps that could undermine peace initiatives.

The Prime Minister’s remarks followed statements by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who alleged that Ukraine attempted to strike Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region using long-range drones. Lavrov reportedly said the incident would have implications for Moscow’s stance on peace talks, even as Russian air defences claimed to have intercepted and destroyed all incoming drones. He described the alleged attempt as reckless and equated it with state-sponsored terrorism, though it was unclear whether Putin was present at the location at the time.

The development also drew reactions from other global leaders. US President Donald Trump said he was angered by the alleged incident and revealed that Putin had informed him about it during a phone call. Trump reportedly said that while military offensives occur during war, targeting a leader’s residence crossed a line and was ill-timed. China, too, urged restraint, calling on all sides to prevent escalation and avoid expanding the battlefield.

Ukraine, however, rejected Moscow’s claims, with President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissing the allegations as fabricated and accusing Russia of lacking genuine intent to end the war. As tensions continue, India’s position, articulated by Modi, underscored the need for caution and renewed focus on diplomatic solutions.