Kickstart your fitness journey with Amazon.in’s ‘Get Fit Days’, starting 1st January 2026

This New Year, take a step closer to your fitness resolutions with Amazon.in’s ‘Get Fit Days’. Discover the latest launches from WHOOP along with a wide selection of sports and fitness essentials.

Whether you’re setting up a home workout routine or upgrading your fitness gear, explore products from trusted brands like Yonex, Lifelong, and more. Customers can also enjoy exciting offers on Debit and Credit cards during the event.

“Our customers are increasingly prioritizing fitness, making it one of the fastest-growing categories on Amazon.in. This interest spans from sports and fitness equipment to wearables.

We continue to expand our selection with new launches from leading brands, backed by AI-enabled discovery, customer ratings, and live shopping experiences that help customers make informed choices. With exciting deals and fast delivery to every serviceable PIN code, we’re making it easier for customers across India to start or sustain